Eating Disorders Awareness Week resources

Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) is an annual campaign to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and to provide hope, support, and visibility to individuals and families affected by eating disorders. 

Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2023 is taking place Monday, February 27 - Sunday, March 5.  

Click here for fact sheets, videos, blogs, and more on eating disorders and other behavioral health conditions.

Click here for more details on Rogers Behavioral Health clinic in Eden Prairie.

For a free, confidential screening, please call 800-767-4411 or click here for more information.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 4:00 PM

