Resources available for student loan debt

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans and overturned affirmative action for college admissions.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote, "The student must be treated based on his or her experience as an individual, not on the basis of race." As for student loan payments, those have been on hiatus since the start of the pandemic.

With the court's ruling, those bills will be due again within months. Loan payments are set to resume later this year after a pandemic pause.

The Education Secretary says nearly 90% of student loan relief would've gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year.

Joy Sorenson Navarre is the founder of Navigate College Loans, a company that helps students and families repay student loans. She spoke with WCCO's Esme Murphy about what the future holds, and what people can do now to prepare.