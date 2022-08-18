Residents who sued over lack of MPD staffing encouraged by Mayor Frey's proposed budget

MINNEAPOLIS -- A group of people living in north Minneapolis won their lawsuit against the city after they sued over its depleted police force. However, the next step in the case is now delayed until November.

The reason is that attorneys for the plaintiffs say the city is on the right track to hire more officers.

The Supreme Court in its decision in this case two months ago said Minneapolis must hire more police officers or explain in court why it can't. The minimum set for staffing is 731 officers.

There was a hearing scheduled for Friday that's now postponed until November because plaintiffs say, while the city hasn't met that threshold, there's a good plan from Mayor Jacob Frey to try to get there.

James Dickey, the attorney representing the northside residents, on Thursday pointed to Frey's budget proposal he announced this week. Frey asked the council to for nearly $400 million over two years for police to get to over 800 sworn officers on the force. His request also incudes four more police recruit classes and millions for overtime as the city still struggles with meeting staffing goals.

"Our clients are aware that the budget proposal is the first step and a months-long process," Dickey said. "But given the common sense of Mayor Frey's proposals, and the emphasis on both supporting police and procedural justice, we are hopeful that this turns Minneapolis public safety around."

The legal team for those northside residents says it will evaluate in the coming weeks if that next hearing in November is necessary.

The Minneapolis City Council has to approve the mayor's budget request in order for those police-related proposals to take effect.