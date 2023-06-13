Residence in Barnum Township declared total loss after fire

BARNUM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Around 8:08 a.m., Carlton County 911 received a report of a house fire on the 3000 block of Lone Oak Road. According to the county sheriff's office, the caller reported the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office, Barnum Fire Department, Mahtowa Fire Department, Blackhoof Fire Department, Moose Lake Fire Department, Carlton Ambulance Service, MN DNR, Red Cross and the MN State Fire Marshal all responded to the fire.

Upon arrival, law enforcement confirmed that all occupants were safe and did not suffer any injuries. However, the family pet is believed to have died in the fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time, but the matter remains under review.