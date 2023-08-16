Watch CBS News
Research shows one-third of American adults have a tattoo

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- New research shows nearly a third of American adults have a tattoo, and almost a quarter have more than one.

A Pew Research Center survey found 32% of U.S. adults are inked, and 22% have multiple tats.

Sixty-nine percent of tattooed said they got a tattoo to honor or remember someone or something, while 47% said they were making a statement about what they believe.

About a quarter of the tattooed respondents said they regret getting one or more of their tattoos.

Eighty-five percent of those without a tattoo say they are unlikely to get one in the future.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:23 AM

