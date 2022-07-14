Rescue offering $500 reward kitten allegedly stolen from Petsmart

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A PetSmart in St. Louis Park is asking for help finding a 14-week-old kitten that they say was stolen on the afternoon of June 27.

The kitten is a brown tabby with white front paws named Hawkins. He weighs approximately 3.5 pounds.

There is a $500 reward for the person who leads the rescue to the kitten's safe return. The rescue also said it will also not ask any questions if Hawkins is returned safely to the PetSmart where he was taken.

The missing kitten is a 14-week-old brown tabby with white front paws and weighs approximately 3.5 pounds. Ruff Start Rescue

Hawkins is a rescue from Ruff Start Rescue, which partners with local Petsmart adoption centers.

It is believed he was taken between 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips to info@ruffstartrescue.org or call 763-355-3981.