Title: Reporter/MMJ

Department: News

Job description:

• Be an enterpriser! Develop and deliver stories that lead newscasts and add value to our viewer's/users' lives.

• The MMJ/Reporter is responsible for originating, researching, writing, producing, presenting, and editing dynamic stories for WCCO-TV, WCCO.com and the station's streaming platform, CBS News Minnesota.

• Thrive off good characters and emotional storytelling.

• Perform high-energy, engaging live shots as assigned.

• Deliver reports on air and digital ensuring an accurate and ethical presentation of the news

• Conduct necessary interviews.

• Meet all news production deadlines.

• Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments and special projects.

• Connect with our community by participating in local events.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• Must have strong writing, videography, and non-linear editing experience

• MMJ skills

• Must be results-oriented, curious, creative, and committed to teamwork

• Must have strong organizational and communication skills

• Must be flexible to work all shifts, including overnight hours and weekends

• Must have a valid driver's license

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

• College degree in journalism or related field.

• At least 3 years reporting in commercial television.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.