Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets permission to speak with Jets
MINNEAPOLIS -- Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly in conversations with the New York Jets as a decision on his future remains one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the four-time MVP received permission to speak with the prospective trade partner and is doing his due diligence.
Rodgers then had conversations with New York this week, per former ESPN host Trey Wingo, a report also confirmed by The Athletic.
CBS SPORTS: Aaron Rodgers in talks with New York Jets: QB exploring options as decision looms, per report
If Rodgers is traded, it would create a significant shift in the NFC North, where he's been a franchise -- and accomplished -- quarterback since 2008. The Minnesota Vikings, who face Rodgers twice a year, do not have the Jets on the regular season schedule for next year.
The Jets are one of the several teams in the market for a quarterback after Zach Wilson's struggles in 2022.
Derek Carr was the first quarterback domino to fall this offseason, as the former Raider signed a reported four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints this week.
