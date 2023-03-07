Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gets permission to speak with Jets

MINNEAPOLIS -- Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly in conversations with the New York Jets as a decision on his future remains one of the NFL's biggest offseason storylines.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the four-time MVP received permission to speak with the prospective trade partner and is doing his due diligence.

Aaron Rodgers has received permission to speak with the #Jets, source confirms. Some due diligence. https://t.co/QCP6VSoBYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

Rodgers then had conversations with New York this week, per former ESPN host Trey Wingo, a report also confirmed by The Athletic.

If Rodgers is traded, it would create a significant shift in the NFC North, where he's been a franchise -- and accomplished -- quarterback since 2008. The Minnesota Vikings, who face Rodgers twice a year, do not have the Jets on the regular season schedule for next year.

The Jets are one of the several teams in the market for a quarterback after Zach Wilson's struggles in 2022.

Derek Carr was the first quarterback domino to fall this offseason, as the former Raider signed a reported four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints this week.