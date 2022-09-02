Report: 3M planning layoffs to adjust to slowing economy

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – One of Minnesota's largest employers is reportedly planning to cut jobs.

Bloomberg reports 3M announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company told WCCO it's "adjusting" to the slowing economy.

It's not clear how many of the nearly 100,000 workers could be laid off.

