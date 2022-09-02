Watch CBS News
Local News

Report: 3M planning layoffs to adjust to slowing economy

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Report: 3M planning layoffs to adjust to slowing economy
Report: 3M planning layoffs to adjust to slowing economy 00:19

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. – One of Minnesota's largest employers is reportedly planning to cut jobs.

Bloomberg reports 3M announced the move in an internal memo. The Maplewood-based company told WCCO it's "adjusting" to the slowing economy.

It's not clear how many of the nearly 100,000 workers could be laid off.

MORE: Veterans harmed by allegedly defective 3M earplugs celebrate legal victory

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.