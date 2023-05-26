Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial, "Wall That Heals," visits Saint Thomas Academy this weekend

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Hundreds visited Saint Thomas Academy Friday to commemorate a traveling memorial honoring Vietnam War veterans.

The "Wall That Heals" display, a ¾ scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will stay in Mendota Heights the next three days.

The wall is open and accessible 24 hours a day until Monday at 2 p.m.

Engraved in the wall are the names of the 58,281 men and women killed in action during the Vietnam War.



"It's so important that we never forget the legacy of these men and women on this wall, but the legacy that's also been brought home by the veterans who came home," said Vic Muschler, the wall's site manager.

"If you look at this memorial, you don't see a political statement made," Muschler said. "Our founder said – once you make a political statement, you stop the healing of a nation."

During a ceremony Friday, the school honored three veterans with ties to the academy that were killed in action during the war.

The "Wall That Heals" display is free to visit. During Memorial Day weekend, the wall will be staffed and free tours will be provided.