Rent out your backyard as a private dog park and you could rake in hundreds every month

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Off-leash dog parks are a great way to let your pet roam and play, but they don't work for every dog. That's where a growing number of backyard and land rentals come in.

Many are using an app similar to Airbnb, connecting pet parents to properties. For Erin Caroline and her rescue, Bandit, a safe space is everything after being the victim of aggressive behavior at public dog parks.

"She grew, definitely, a fear of being off-leash even out and about, let alone around other dogs," Caroline said.

Following a few unnerving incidents, she came across Sniffspot. With the app, pup owners can rent out people's backyards or land to use as their own for 30 minutes to several hours.

"We were doing horse boarding and it just wasn't working and we needed to think of something else. My veterinarian friend told me about Sniffspot," Daniel Duggan, of Duggan Ranch in Rosemount, said.

Duggan became a host last April.

"It's completely fenced in, so you don't have to worry about your dog running away or getting into a fight with another dog," he explained.

Duggan's five star-rated Sniffspot is unique in that it's three acres large and has scenic views. There are trails, pup tents, fire pits, a lot of amenities, but there's one that tops them all: goats.

"These goats were raised by dogs basically when they were tiny so they're very comfortable around dogs. A lot of people who come here at first, they're a little bit worried. How will my dog react around a goat? The goats really seem to have a calming effect on the dogs," Duggan said. "My dog wasn't quite sure, like 'Hey, I'm out in this space off-leash, what do I do? I have all the freedom in the world.'"

That freedom has made Duggan's land a top destination for renters. His first month saw him pulling in around $800; these days it's closer to a few thousand.

Sniffspot reports the average host in the U.S. makes $180 per month. In Minnesota, it's about $339 per month.

While Duggan is a top earner, he says anyone with a space and some amenities can find success.

"I have a small chihuahua, so my favorite Sniffspot is a smaller one in Inver Grove Heights, and it has a hot tub in it. So, I like to go in the hot tub," he said.

As for Caroline and Bandit, after trying out four other Sniffspots, they feel most at home in the country.

"Just the right amount of stimulation, the sun, the air, and there's even something in it for humans. I'm a mother, and I'm a caregiver of an elder, and so I get a little bit of sanity out here as well," Caroline said.

Sniffspot prices start at $5 an hour. Duggan charges $18, as he has a top location. Sniffspot charges hosts about a 25% commission on each booking to cover costs, which include liability insurance.