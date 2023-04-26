Remembering Archie Givens Jr.: Humanitarian, philanthropist and businessman

MINNEAPOLIS – The community is grieving the loss of humanitarian, philanthropist and businessman Archie Givens Jr.

Archie is a member of Minnesota's first Black millionaire family and served as president of the Legacy Management and Development Corp.

But he was much more to those who knew him beyond the boardroom.

Roxanne Givens glows whenever you ask her about her big brother.

"Archie was everything, wonderful," Roxanne said. "There for me is nothing like a brother-sister relationship. And so I not only lost my brother, I lost my best friend. He was my protector."

Archie attended Minneapolis Central High School, where he was a record-setting member of the football team. He went on to play at the University of Minnesota.

After college, there were lots of firsts for Archie. He was the first director of what is now Northpoint, at the time it was called Pilot City.

Archie helped so many people realize their dreams with his support of the arts, culture and literacy.

"He left things so much better than what they were. He impacted so many peoples' lives through his housing, through the nursing homes, and you know, through the arts," she said.

Roxanne says Archie lived up to, and surpassed, what was expected of him.

"The expectation that we continue to make contributions to our community, that we give back whenever the opportunity presented itself. So that was part of our family montra," she said.

Lifelong friend and business partner Cornell Moore says Archie had a deep sense of civic values.

"The boy was smooth. He was almost as smooth as me!" Cornell said.

Those who know him best will never forget his warmth, humor and commitment to community.

"It's just been a pleasure to know him, and we're all going to miss him," he said.

Roxanne says her family's legacy will continue through the work with the Givens Foundation, and the Givens Collection of African American Literature, currently housed at the University of Minnesota.