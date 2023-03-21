Remains of couple found after house fire near Pine River

PINE RIVER, Minn. – A northern Minnesota couple were found dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called just after 2 a.m. to the fully-engulfed home in Walden Township, near Pine River.

Crews later found the remains of a woman and a man inside.

The fire is still under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victims' names at a later time.