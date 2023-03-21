Watch CBS News
Local News

Remains of couple found after house fire near Pine River

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 21, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 21, 2023 01:15

PINE RIVER, Minn. – A northern Minnesota couple were found dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called just after 2 a.m. to the fully-engulfed home in Walden Township, near Pine River.

Crews later found the remains of a woman and a man inside.

The fire is still under investigation. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victims' names at a later time.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 5:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.