Registered sex offender sentenced to 10 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors sentenced a 28-year-old White Bear Lake man to 10 years in prison for possessing images and videos depicting child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday.

Justin Mitchell pleaded guilty in June this year to two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Mitchell, a registered sex offender, was found in possession of thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse twice - around August 2019 and January 2022.

Mitchell was on supervision for child pornography possession in Ramsey County.

Mitchell must also follow his prison sentence with 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution and $3,000 to a victim assistance fund.