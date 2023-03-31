Reese Barry to kick off Masters Tournament: "Going there is going to be surreal"

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- A dream almost too epic to imagine is coming true for a young west metro golfer.

Four years ago, WCCO met Reese Barry while covering the Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine, where she said she wanted to be a professional golfer in the LPGA when she grew up.

Now, at 13 years old, that dream is about to get as real as it can get for a kid when this weekend she'll play at Augusta National, to kick off the Masters Tournament.

"She's on time and she works really hard and if you are talented and you work hard, good things will happen to you," her coach, Aaron Jacobson said. "She's the first one from Rush Creek we have ever had go to Augusta. It's a big deal. It's awesome, I'm so excited for her."

Reese is one of only 40 girls invited to the Drive, Chip and Putt Kids Tournament that will kick off the 2023 Masters.

"Just going there is going to be surreal, just being at Augusta National Golf Course is gonna be crazy," Reese said.

Considering the Minnesota snow, it's kind of crazy that Reese made it there. Since she can't practice outside, Reese uses a golf simulator.

"To be at a disadvantage all winter of not being able to go out and get practice in is a whole other story. If you live in Florida or Arizona, somewhere you can go out on a daily basis," Jacobson said.

Reese did so well in the Colorado qualifier she's coming in ranked number three.

"We always tell Reese, people wait a lifetime to have this opportunity," her mom, Tess Barry said.

Reese and the other kids compete for points by making just two drives, two chips and two putts for a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

"I hope she gets both her drives in a fairway, hits a couple of good chips, rolls those putts up close and just has a chance to win," Jacobson said.

She is prepping for that chance day and night.

"A lot of times, I will go to bed thinking, 'what if I win this,' envisioning being there, being successful, all these things I've thought about for such a long time," Reese said. "So last thing I think about when I am going to bed is Augusta National normally. That's what I do to get myself to sleep at night, thinking about that magical golf course."

Reese has been intrigued with the Masters for years. She's read books, watched films and meditates every night to narrations of the history of each hole at Augusta National.

"People wait their entire lives to be there, so I'm gonna go there now so I just have to enjoy that and not let my nerves get the best of me, not let the competition get the best of me," Reese said. "Just, like, take a minute and realize I'm at Augusta National - this is it."