Reel Stories: Meet Levi

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are back again with our new favorite series that showcases the most incredible, loving kids in Minnesota's foster system that are looking for their forever families and a fresh start.

Today we have the pleasure of introducing you to Levi, an 11-year-old boy with a great smile and an even greater heart. Watch the video above to hear Levi's story.

CBS

If you're someone who is curious about the process to become a foster or adoptive parent, click here for more information.