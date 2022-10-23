Watch CBS News
Reel Stories: Meet Levi

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS -- We are back again with our new favorite series that showcases the most incredible, loving kids in Minnesota's foster system that are looking for their forever families and a fresh start.

Today we have the pleasure of introducing you to Levi, an 11-year-old boy with a great smile and an even greater heart. Watch the video above to hear Levi's story.

If you're someone who is curious about the process to become a foster or adoptive parent, click here for more information.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 8:14 AM

