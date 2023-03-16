Minnesota-based Red Wing Shoes crafts real-life boots based on "Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Super Nintendo World opens in February 2023 Super Nintendo World opens in February 2023 00:35

RED WING, Minn. -- A Minnesota shoe company is jumping into video game history.

Red Wing Shoes, based in the city of the same name, crafted a real-life pair of Mario's boots from the upcoming "Super Mario Bros. Movie." The movie is animated, but Red Wing brought the title character's boots to life "using legacy methods and innovative materials," the company said.

Red Wing Shoes

"Mario's boots are expertly crafted from Red Wing leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heel," Red Wing Shoes said. "Most importantly, the heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario's signature abilities."

Mario, the iconic plumber from Nintendo's long-running and best-selling series, is set to make his first big screen appearance since 1993's "Super Mario Bros." next month. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" debuts April 5, with Chris Pratt voicing the title role, Jack Black as his rival Bowser and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Unfortunately, Mario's boots are not for sale. For more information on how the company brought the boots to life, click here.