Red, White and Boom set to return to downtown Minneapolis for the 4th of July

MINNEAPOLIS — Nothing says "Happy Fourth of July," quite like an epic fireworks show on the Mighty Mississippi.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced they will continue their summer tradition of hosting Red, White and Boom on the Downtown Minneapolis Riverfront.

The last Red, White and Boom event was held five years ago in 2019 just before the pandemic when restrictions were made for events with large crowds in 2020. The MPRB would host a series of smaller events in 2021 and 2022 as well as the patriotic laser light show at Boom Island Park in 2023.

Many people are eagerly awaiting the festival's return. "People love Fourth of July fireworks on the Downtown Minneapolis riverfront. We heard that from communities we serve, partners we work with, and our own staff," said Al Bangoura, MPRB Superintendent. "So we're excited to bring back this beloved tradition."

The festivities will start at 6 p.m. with food trucks and live music on July 4, 2024, at Water Works and the Stone Arch Bridge parking lot on the west side of the river. The July 4 celebration will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.

Be mindful of the commute as the Stone Arch Bridge will be closed for construction during Red, White and Boom.