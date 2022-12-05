Watch CBS News
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce another global tour, with U.S. Bank Stadium stop

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- In the Red Hot Chili Peppers' hit single "Dani California," front man Anthony Kiedis sings "Never made it up to Minnesota." But the band will do just that come April.

It seems the Chili Peppers can't stop and are addicted to the shindig, because they announced a 2023 global tour on Monday, with a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on April 8. The band is on another global tour right now, though this one has no stop in Minnesota.

The California funk rockers will be supported by The Strokes and King Princess.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the band's website.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 8:37 AM

