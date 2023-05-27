Red flag warning issued in northwestern, central Minnesota

Red flag warnings: What to do if you’ve started a fire

Red flag warnings: What to do if you’ve started a fire

Red flag warnings: What to do if you’ve started a fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A red flag warning has been issued in northwestern and central Minnesota due to low humidity and high winds.

The National Weather Service says Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine Counties are under the warning, which will expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS says fires can spread quickly and easily because of the weather conditions, and campfires are discouraged.

A fire watch is also issued for northwestern and western Minnesota from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information on fire restrictions, click here.