Watch CBS News
Local News

Red flag warning issued in northwestern, central Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Red flag warnings: What to do if you’ve started a fire
Red flag warnings: What to do if you’ve started a fire 01:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- A red flag warning has been issued in northwestern and central Minnesota due to low humidity and high winds.

The National Weather Service says Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Roseau, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena, Wilkin, and Yellow Medicine Counties are under the warning, which will expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS says fires can spread quickly and easily because of the weather conditions, and campfires are discouraged.

A fire watch is also issued for northwestern and western Minnesota from noon until 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information on fire restrictions, click here.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 2:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.