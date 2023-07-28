Many Minnesota renters may not be able to smoke marijuana at home despite legalization

Where will you be able to smoke weed in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The legalization of recreational marijuana has owners of rental properties scrambling to figure out how the new law impacts their tenants.

"If it's a smoke-free building you can't smoke," said President and CEO of the Minnesota Multi-Housing Association, Cecil Smith.

Smith says some apartments that have a no-smoking policy are sending out notices that say any smoking, whether marijuana or tobacco, is not allowed.

"I think there are going to have to be some clarifications as we move forward because I think that there are some areas in the cannabis law that is unclear," Smith said.

A new law means tenants can file a court action if someone smoking cannabis impacts their health or how they use shared property.

"When and what and how is it being enforced," Smith said. "These interactions between medical cannabis and recreational cannabis laws that we have some concerns about what's enforceable, what isn't enforceable."

The new rules say renters are not allowed to smoke on their balcony or patio -- or they could face a fine.

"So attorneys are looking at this some of them are confused were trying to get clarity. I think the legislature may eventually do a little bit of fine-tuning," Smith said.