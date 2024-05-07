Recipes for National BBQ Month from Luvafoodie
MINNEAPOLIS — May is National BBQ Month, so we're getting some fresh grilling tips with Luvafoodie.
Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Orange Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
- 1 dozen chicken wings
- 2 cups of ketchup
- ½ cup of minced yellow onion
- ½ Honey Whiskey
- ½ cup of brown sugar
- 1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce
- 1/3 cup of cider vinegar
- ½ cup of orange juice
- 3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blend
- 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. orange zest
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees or grill at medium heat for 30 minutes covered on grill.
- In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.
- Add to saucepan ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, orange juice and 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ spice.
- Simmer for 20 minutes, set aside.
- Put chicken breasts and thighs in oven proof pan and brush with BBQ sauce. If using grill put on grill and brush with BBQ sauce
- Bake for 35 minutes or Grill, top with more BBQ sauce and orange zest!
Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 head Bibb Lettuce
- 1 lb. thawed shrimp (deveined)
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice
- 1 cup of diced pineapple
- ½ cup of red pepper diced
- 1 cup of diced tomatoes (red, yellow and orange)
- ½ cup of chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp. diced jalapeno.
- ¼ cup of red onion diced
- 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
Directions:
- Preheat grill to medium. Note: Shrimp can also be cooked in a frying pan.
- In a bowl mix together shrimp, olive oil and Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice.
- Add shrimp to grilling basket, putting grilling basket on grill. Turn grill basket with wire tool, comes with grill basket. Cook or grill shrimp until opaque, about 10 minutes.
- In a small bowl combine pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, red pepper, lime juice, onion, jalapeno, and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.
- Separate Bibb lettuce into individual sections.
- Top each piece of lettuce with 3-4 grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa.
Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Asparagus Using Grilling Basket
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. of asparagus
- ½ cup of olive oil
- Juice of one orange
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
- 2 tbsp. honey
- 2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar
- 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Salad Dressing mix
Directions:
- Prepare Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers salad dressing mix. Set it aside.
- Rinse asparagus, cut off the end of stalks.
- Put asparagus in grilling basket on grill, grill for 10 minutes over medium heat (or roast in oven at 380 degrees on baking sheet for 10 minutes).
- Plate asparagus and drizzle with Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers dressing.
Luvafoodie Bonfire Flame Sugar Cookies
Ingredients for Cookies:
- Bonfire cookie cutter
- 1 cup of butter, softened.
- 1 ½ cups of confections sugar
- 1 egg
- 1½ tsp. almond extract
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. cream of tartar
- Red, yellow, orange, brown food coloring
Ingredients for Frosting:
- 1/3 cup of soft butter
- 3 cups of confectioners' sugar
- 1 ½ tsp. vanilla
- 2 tbsp. milk
Directions for cookies:
- Mix butter, confectioner sugar, egg, and almond extract thoroughly.
- Blend in flour, soda and cream of tartar. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 3 hours.
- Heat oven to 375 degrees.
- Divide dough in half, roll each half 3/16 thick on lightly floured cloth.
- Cut with bonfire cookie cutter.
- Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown.
Directions for frosting:
- Blend butter and sugar.
- Stir in vanilla and milk and beat until frosting is smooth and spreading consistency.
- Add food coloring to create red, yellow and orange frosting.
- Use brown food coloring to decorate log on cookie.
Bonfire cookie cutter can be purchased at Amazon.com.