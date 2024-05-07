Watch CBS News
Recipes for National BBQ Month from Luvafoodie

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Get grilling during National BBQ Month
Get grilling during National BBQ Month 04:24

MINNEAPOLIS — May is National BBQ Month, so we're getting some fresh grilling tips with Luvafoodie.

Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Orange Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

  • 1 dozen chicken wings
  • 2 cups of ketchup
  • ½ cup of minced yellow onion
  • ½ Honey Whiskey
  • ½ cup of brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup of cider vinegar
  • ½ cup of orange juice
  • 3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blend
  • 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. orange zest


Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees or grill at medium heat for 30 minutes covered on grill.  
  2. In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.
  3. Add to saucepan ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, orange juice and 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ spice.
  4. Simmer for 20 minutes, set aside.
  5. Put chicken breasts and thighs in oven proof pan and brush with BBQ sauce. If using grill put on grill and brush with BBQ sauce
  6. Bake for 35 minutes or Grill, top with more BBQ sauce and orange zest! 

Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 1 head Bibb Lettuce
  • 1 lb. thawed shrimp (deveined)
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Spice
  • 1 cup of diced pineapple
  • ½ cup of red pepper diced
  • 1 cup of diced tomatoes (red, yellow and orange)
  • ½ cup of chopped cilantro
  • 2 tbsp. diced jalapeno.
  • ¼ cup of red onion diced
  • 1 tsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice
  • 1 tbsp. lime juice

Directions:

  1. Preheat grill to medium. Note: Shrimp can also be cooked in a frying pan.
  2. In a bowl mix together shrimp, olive oil and Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice.
  3. Add shrimp to grilling basket, putting grilling basket on grill. Turn grill basket with wire tool, comes with grill basket. Cook or grill shrimp until opaque, about 10 minutes.
  4. In a small bowl combine pineapple, tomatoes, cilantro, red pepper, lime juice, onion, jalapeno, and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice.
  5. Separate Bibb lettuce into individual sections.
  6. Top each piece of lettuce with 3-4 grilled shrimp and pineapple salsa.  

Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Asparagus Using Grilling Basket

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. of asparagus
  • ½ cup of olive oil
  • Juice of one orange
  • 1 tbsp. lime juice
  • 2 tbsp. honey
  • 2 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers Salad Dressing mix

Directions:

  1. Prepare Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers salad dressing mix. Set it aside.
  2. Rinse asparagus, cut off the end of stalks.
  3. Put asparagus in grilling basket on grill, grill for 10 minutes over medium heat (or roast in oven at 380 degrees on baking sheet for 10 minutes).
  4. Plate asparagus and drizzle with Luvafoodie Citrus Lovers dressing. 

Luvafoodie Bonfire Flame Sugar Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies:

  • Bonfire cookie cutter
  • 1 cup of butter, softened.
  • 1 ½ cups of confections sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1½ tsp. almond extract
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. cream of tartar
  • Red, yellow, orange, brown food coloring

Ingredients for Frosting:

  • 1/3 cup of soft butter
  • 3 cups of confectioners' sugar
  • 1 ½ tsp. vanilla
  • 2 tbsp. milk

Directions for cookies:

  1. Mix butter, confectioner sugar, egg, and almond extract thoroughly.
  2. Blend in flour, soda and cream of tartar. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 3 hours.
  3. Heat oven to 375 degrees.
  4. Divide dough in half, roll each half 3/16 thick on lightly floured cloth.
  5. Cut with bonfire cookie cutter.
  6. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown.

Directions for frosting:

  1. Blend butter and sugar.
  2. Stir in vanilla and milk and beat until frosting is smooth and spreading consistency.
  3. Add food coloring to create red, yellow and orange frosting.
  4. Use brown food coloring to decorate log on cookie.

Bonfire cookie cutter can be purchased at Amazon.com. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 9:00 AM CDT

