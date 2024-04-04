Recipes: Black Olive Bruschetta, Baked Pineapple, LTO Fruit Salad, Pineapple Chicken

How food crayons can add extra flavor to your cooking

Terri Chaffer, experienced home cook and owner of Love That Olive, shared these recipes with WCCO viewers.

Black Olive Bruschetta

All you need:

Baguette, thinly sliced

3 TBSP Garlic EVOO

1 Cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

2 jar Black Olive Tapenade

Black Garlic Food Crayon

All you do:

Slice Baguette. Drizzle with Garlic EVOO. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes. Spread tapenade on sliced baguette. Place shredded cheese on top. Bake for 5-8 minutes, until cheese is melted. Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Black Garlic Food Crayon.

Baked Pineapple

All you need:

8 rings of pineapple

2 TBSP LTO Vanilla EVOO

2 TBSP LTO Mango Coconut Balsamic

Banana Rum Food Crayon

All you do:

Place pineapple in a baking dish. Drizzle with Vanilla EVOO and Mango Coconut Balsamic. Bake 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Place on a platter. Garnish with shaved Banana Rum Crayon

Love That Olive Fruit Salad

All you need:

Pineapple

Grapes

Mandarin Oranges

Strawberries

Blueberries

Any other fruit you choose

3 TBSP LTO Peach Balsamic

3-4 TBSP Lemon EVOO

½ cup Feta Cheese

Lemon Food Crayon

All you do:

Cut up the fruit. Place in a bowl. Drizzle with Lemon EVOO and Peach Balsamic. Sprinkle feta over. Garnish with shaved Lemon Food Crayon

Pineapple Chicken



All you need:

4 boneless chicken breast

3 TBSP LTO Lemon EVOO

3 TBSP LTO Pineapple Balsamic

Basil Food Crayon

All you do:

Marinate chicken in Lemon EVOO and Pineapple Balsamic for 2 hours. Place chicken in a baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes. Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Basil Food Crayon