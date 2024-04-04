Recipes: Black Olive Bruschetta, Baked Pineapple, LTO Fruit Salad, Pineapple Chicken
Terri Chaffer, experienced home cook and owner of Love That Olive, shared these recipes with WCCO viewers.
Black Olive Bruschetta
All you need:
- Baguette, thinly sliced
- 3 TBSP Garlic EVOO
- 1 Cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
- 2 jar Black Olive Tapenade
- Black Garlic Food Crayon
All you do:
- Slice Baguette.
- Drizzle with Garlic EVOO.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
- Spread tapenade on sliced baguette.
- Place shredded cheese on top.
- Bake for 5-8 minutes, until cheese is melted.
- Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Black Garlic Food Crayon.
Baked Pineapple
All you need:
- 8 rings of pineapple
- 2 TBSP LTO Vanilla EVOO
- 2 TBSP LTO Mango Coconut Balsamic
- Banana Rum Food Crayon
All you do:
- Place pineapple in a baking dish. Drizzle with Vanilla EVOO and Mango Coconut Balsamic.
- Bake 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
- Place on a platter.
- Garnish with shaved Banana Rum Crayon
Love That Olive Fruit Salad
All you need:
- Pineapple
- Grapes
- Mandarin Oranges
- Strawberries
- Blueberries
- Any other fruit you choose
- 3 TBSP LTO Peach Balsamic
- 3-4 TBSP Lemon EVOO
- ½ cup Feta Cheese
- Lemon Food Crayon
All you do:
- Cut up the fruit.
- Place in a bowl.
- Drizzle with Lemon EVOO and Peach Balsamic.
- Sprinkle feta over.
- Garnish with shaved Lemon Food Crayon
Pineapple Chicken
All you need:
- 4 boneless chicken breast
- 3 TBSP LTO Lemon EVOO
- 3 TBSP LTO Pineapple Balsamic
- Basil Food Crayon
All you do:
- Marinate chicken in Lemon EVOO and Pineapple Balsamic for 2 hours.
- Place chicken in a baking dish.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
- Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Basil Food Crayon