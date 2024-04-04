Watch CBS News
Recipes: Black Olive Bruschetta, Baked Pineapple, LTO Fruit Salad, Pineapple Chicken

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How food crayons can add extra flavor to your cooking
How food crayons can add extra flavor to your cooking 03:52

Terri Chaffer, experienced home cook and owner of Love That Olive, shared these recipes with WCCO viewers.

Black Olive Bruschetta

All you need: 

  • Baguette, thinly sliced
  • 3 TBSP Garlic EVOO
  • 1 Cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
  • 2 jar Black Olive Tapenade
  • Black Garlic Food Crayon

All you do:

  1. Slice Baguette.
  2. Drizzle with Garlic EVOO.
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes.
  4. Spread tapenade on sliced baguette.
  5. Place shredded cheese on top.
  6. Bake for 5-8 minutes, until cheese is melted.
  7. Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Black Garlic Food Crayon.

Baked Pineapple

All you need: 

  • 8 rings of pineapple
  • 2 TBSP LTO Vanilla EVOO
  • 2 TBSP LTO Mango Coconut Balsamic
  • Banana Rum Food Crayon

All you do: 

  1. Place pineapple in a baking dish. Drizzle with Vanilla EVOO and Mango Coconut Balsamic.
  2. Bake 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
  3. Place on a platter.
  4. Garnish with shaved Banana Rum Crayon

Love That Olive Fruit Salad

All you need: 

  • Pineapple
  • Grapes
  • Mandarin Oranges
  • Strawberries
  • Blueberries
  • Any other fruit you choose
  • 3 TBSP LTO Peach Balsamic
  • 3-4 TBSP Lemon EVOO
  • ½ cup Feta Cheese
  • Lemon Food Crayon

All you do: 

  1. Cut up the fruit. 
  2. Place in a bowl. 
  3. Drizzle with Lemon EVOO and Peach Balsamic.
  4. Sprinkle feta over.
  5. Garnish with shaved Lemon Food Crayon

Pineapple Chicken  

All you need: 

  • 4 boneless chicken breast
  • 3 TBSP LTO Lemon EVOO
  • 3 TBSP LTO Pineapple Balsamic
  • Basil Food Crayon

All you do: 

  1. Marinate chicken in Lemon EVOO and Pineapple Balsamic for 2 hours.
  2. Place chicken in a baking dish.
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 minutes.
  4. Place on a platter and garnish with shaved Basil Food Crayon
WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 4, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

