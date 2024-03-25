Watch CBS News
Recipe: Shaved asparagus garden salad for Easter

Easter is coming up this weekend, and if you're cooking at home, maybe you're looking to mix it up a little bit.

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this Easter recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Shaved Asparagus Garden Salad

Serves 6 (1 cup each)

All you need:

  • 12 oz asparagus spears
  • 2 cups tightly packed baby arugula
  • ¾ cup thinly shredded purple cabbage
  • 2 whole red radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped basil
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped mint
  • ½ cup blackberries
  • ¼ cup honey-roasted sliced almonds
  • ¼ cup Soiree traditional feta crumbled cheese
  • ¼ cup Brianna's champagne style vinaigrette dressing

All you do:

  1. Trim asparagus spears. Cut off tips and place in large bowl of ice water.
  2. Shave remaining asparagus into ribbons using a vegetable peeler. Add ribbons to bowl of ice water; let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.
  3. To assemble, drain asparagus well. Toss together asparagus tips and ribbons, baby arugula, shredded purple cabbage, sliced radishes, basil and mint in another large bowl.
  4. Arrange asparagus mixture on a large serving platter. Top with blackberries, almonds and feta cheese crumbles.
  5. Garnish with additional basil and mint leaves, if desired. Drizzle with champagne vinaigrette. 
