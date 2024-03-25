Recipe: Shaved asparagus garden salad for Easter

4 things to know from March 25, 2024

Easter is coming up this weekend, and if you're cooking at home, maybe you're looking to mix it up a little bit.

Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this Easter recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Shaved Asparagus Garden Salad

Serves 6 (1 cup each)

All you need:

12 oz asparagus spears

2 cups tightly packed baby arugula

¾ cup thinly shredded purple cabbage

2 whole red radishes, thinly sliced

1 tbsp finely chopped basil

1 tbsp finely chopped mint

½ cup blackberries

¼ cup honey-roasted sliced almonds

¼ cup Soiree traditional feta crumbled cheese

¼ cup Brianna's champagne style vinaigrette dressing

All you do:

Trim asparagus spears. Cut off tips and place in large bowl of ice water. Shave remaining asparagus into ribbons using a vegetable peeler. Add ribbons to bowl of ice water; let stand for 5 to 10 minutes. To assemble, drain asparagus well. Toss together asparagus tips and ribbons, baby arugula, shredded purple cabbage, sliced radishes, basil and mint in another large bowl. Arrange asparagus mixture on a large serving platter. Top with blackberries, almonds and feta cheese crumbles. Garnish with additional basil and mint leaves, if desired. Drizzle with champagne vinaigrette.