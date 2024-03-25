Recipe: Shaved asparagus garden salad for Easter
Easter is coming up this weekend, and if you're cooking at home, maybe you're looking to mix it up a little bit.
Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this Easter recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Shaved Asparagus Garden Salad
Serves 6 (1 cup each)
All you need:
- 12 oz asparagus spears
- 2 cups tightly packed baby arugula
- ¾ cup thinly shredded purple cabbage
- 2 whole red radishes, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp finely chopped basil
- 1 tbsp finely chopped mint
- ½ cup blackberries
- ¼ cup honey-roasted sliced almonds
- ¼ cup Soiree traditional feta crumbled cheese
- ¼ cup Brianna's champagne style vinaigrette dressing
All you do:
- Trim asparagus spears. Cut off tips and place in large bowl of ice water.
- Shave remaining asparagus into ribbons using a vegetable peeler. Add ribbons to bowl of ice water; let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.
- To assemble, drain asparagus well. Toss together asparagus tips and ribbons, baby arugula, shredded purple cabbage, sliced radishes, basil and mint in another large bowl.
- Arrange asparagus mixture on a large serving platter. Top with blackberries, almonds and feta cheese crumbles.
- Garnish with additional basil and mint leaves, if desired. Drizzle with champagne vinaigrette.