Rebecca Kolls' popover recipe

Rebecca Kolls shared this popover recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees
Mix together:
4 eggs (room temperature)
2 cups flour
2 cups milk (room temperature)
1 teaspoon salt
Let rest for 15 minutes.
Generously coat popover tin, muffin tin or glass ramekins with non-stick spray. Pour equal amounts of batter into tins, filling about half full.
Bake 450 degrees for 25 minutes. Reduce oven to 350 for 15 minutes or until golden brown (resist opening the oven). Remove from oven and gently make slit into each popover to release steam and prevent the popover from collapsing.