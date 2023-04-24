Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

Rebecca Kolls' popover recipe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Quick and easy way to make popovers
Quick and easy way to make popovers 05:08

Rebecca Kolls shared this popover recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers. 

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  2. Mix together:
  • 4 eggs (room temperature)
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 cups milk (room temperature)
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Let rest  for 15 minutes.
  • Generously coat popover tin, muffin tin or glass ramekins with non-stick spray. Pour equal amounts of batter into tins, filling about half full.
  • Bake 450 degrees for 25 minutes. Reduce oven to 350 for 15 minutes or until golden brown (resist opening the oven). Remove from oven and gently make slit into each popover to release steam and prevent the popover from collapsing.
    • WCCO Staff
    512-appicon-minnesota.png

    The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

    First published on April 24, 2023 / 8:00 AM

    © 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    View CBS News In
    CBS News App Open
    Chrome Safari Continue
    Be the first to know
    Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.