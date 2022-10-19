Reality Check: Gubernatorial debate claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen met for the second of their three debates Tuesday night in Rochester.

It sparked some fireworks, so WCCO's Pat Kessler sorted through the facts and took a closer look at the claims both candidates made.

First, Jensen he started his campaign calling for a near total ban on abortion, but then Roe v Wade was overturned and now he says he won't call for a ban because a governor can't.

"In Minnesota, abortion is a legally protected right. It's not on the ballot in November," Jensen said. "As governor, I won't ban abortion. I can't."

That's not true. There are many actions an anti-abortion governor can take. A governor can appoint anti-abortion Supreme Court justices to change the law, which is what happened in Iowa. A governor can cancel executive orders protecting people who seek legal abortions in Minnesota from criminal laws in other states. And a governor can help elect an anti-abortion legislature to pass a constitutional amendment to voters to ban abortion.

Meanwhile, Walz side-stepped responsibility for days of violence and destruction in Minneapolis after the murder of George Floyd.

"I'm proud of Minnesota's response -- first responders, firefighters, police, National Guard, to citizens that were out there," Walz said.

In fact, the state's immediate response was chaotic. Walz waited three days to call out the National Guard as rioters set fires and looted hundreds of businesses, setting a police precinct on fire.

Walz blamed Minneapolis for not officially asking for the National Guard sooner. Days later, he acknowledged criticism of the state's slow response.

"It's on me," he said.

The third and final debate is on Minnesota Public Radio, Oct. 28.