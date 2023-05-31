Read the full 321-page recreational cannabis bill here

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota has made it official. It's now the 23rd state to go green and make recreational weed legal. DFL Gov. Tim Walz signed the cannabis bill Tuesday afternoon.

It means starting Aug. 1, Minnesotans 21 and older will be allowed to grow and use cannabis at home. The state will remove low-level cannabis convictions from criminal records.

Minnesotans will be able to commercially grow and sell weed, too, but it might take awhile before that's set up. Growers will need special licenses to get started. That may take from 12 to 18 months to get going.

RELATED: ATF: Until recreational cannabis is federally legalized, pot users cannot own guns

Curious about what else is in the bill? Here's the full document from start to finish. You may want to reserve some serious time to get through it, though. It's no fewer than 321 pages long.

Under the new law, non-felony cannabis offenses will be automatically expunged and a board will be established to review more serious crimes involving cannabis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Aug. 1 will start the process of automatically clearing records, according to the bill.

Marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I drug, not legal at the federal level.