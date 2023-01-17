Rare January tornado tears through eastern Iowa

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa. – The system that brought rain and snow to Minnesota Monday stirred up some severe weather to our south.

A driver captured video of a tornado crossing over Interstate 80 in Iowa Monday near the town of Williamsburg, which is about 170 miles south of the Minnesota border.

Matt Krieger

The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado was an EF1, with up to 90 mph winds.

There were no reported injuries. This was the first January tornado in that area since the 1960s.