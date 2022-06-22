Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School
Ramsey Middle School changes name to Hidden River Middle School 00:23

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota school is parting ways with the past.

The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night voted to change the name of Ramsey Middle School to Hidden River Middle School.

The district says the school was built on an aquifer, so there is water flowing underneath it.

The school was originally named after Alexander Ramsey, the second governor of Minnesota, who said in the 1860s that Native Americans of Minnesota should be exterminated or driven out of the state. 

In 2017, Minneapolis Public Schools renamed its Alexander Ramsey Middle School to be Justice Page Middle School, after Alan Page, the state's first Black supreme court justice.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.