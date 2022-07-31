Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report.

The squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.

The initial crash is under investigation.