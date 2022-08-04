Ramsey County deputy found dead, remembered as "heroic"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Ramsey County Sheriff's office announced on Wednesday the unexpected death of one of their deputies earlier in the week.

Deputy Dallas Edeburn served Ramsey County for seven years, starting his career as a correctional officer at the Ramsey County Correctional Facility before starting at the sheriff's office in 2017.

The sheriff's office learned Edeburn had not returned home after his shift on Sunday. While searching the area between the station and his home, officers found him dead inside his vehicle. A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma.

Edeburn was seriously injured in March of last year when his squad car was struck by a stolen vehicle fleeing from Mounds View police. He was able to return to full-duty status after rehab for his injuries.

Last year, Edeburn received an Injured First Responder Grant from Running 4 Hereoes Inc.

Edeburn worked in the courts, patrol, training, and the violent crime enforcement team. The sheriff's office commended his efforts during SWAT operations, calling him heroic.

"Our hearts go out to Dallas' wife, family, and friends. He was larger than life, both in his physical presence and his service to Ramsey County," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.