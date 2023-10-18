Ramsey County: Error led to $3.5 million in accidental property tax payments

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Taxpayers in Ramsey County may want to double-check their bank accounts.

The county announced Wednesday that an issue with CORE, its electronic payment vendor, led to a total of 678 residents and businesses being charged twice for property tax payments made between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

The county says the erroneous second payments were taken out on Oct. 13 — amounting to a total of $3.75 million.

Refunds should be issued within a couple business days, and the county says it's working with CORE to figure out what went wrong.

Impacted residents and businesses can call 651-266-8500 for more information.