Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Ramsey County: Error led to $3.5 million in accidental property tax payments

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 18, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 18, 2023 01:07

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Taxpayers in Ramsey County may want to double-check their bank accounts.

The county announced Wednesday that an issue with CORE, its electronic payment vendor, led to a total of 678 residents and businesses being charged twice for property tax payments made between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis man says he owes nearly $10,000 in fees to auto shop after declining repair

The county says the erroneous second payments were taken out on Oct. 13 — amounting to a total of $3.75 million.

Refunds should be issued within a couple business days, and the county says it's working with CORE to figure out what went wrong.

Impacted residents and businesses can call 651-266-8500 for more information.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 11:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.