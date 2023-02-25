Ramsey County commissioners call out Sheriff Bob Fletcher for "act of racism"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A war of words between Ramsey County commissioners and Sheriff Bob Fletcher culminated Friday with a public rebuke of Fletcher.

The board wants Fletcher to apologize for addressing just four of seven commissioners in a recent letter, leaving off three members of color.

Fletcher sent the letter in question to the board on Tuesday.

It was in response to actions by the commissioners earlier in the day. They implemented new oversight measures after the sheriff's office went over budget by $2.7 million last year.

In his letter, Fletcher criticizes the board for what he calls a failure to act on crime and for underfunding law enforcement.

He left off three board members of color, prompting some members to call it a disrespectful "act of racism."

"He posted his letter publicly," Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo said. "I heard a lot of comments from the community that said, 'Why did he only send it to the white commissioners?' So, the perception is there. This is an act -- I'm not calling him a racist, but his actions do lay out that his was a racist act."

WCCO reached out to Fletcher for comment. He responded with a letter he sent to the board, calling their allegations "irrational and inaccurate."

He went on to say, "Obviously, Commissioners Moran and Xiong just took office in January and only recently began serving on the County Board and can't be held responsible for its past failures. Commissioner Ortega has always worked with the sheriff's office in a professional, good-faith manner and has demonstrated an openness to addressing the issues we've raised in the past."