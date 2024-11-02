Watch CBS News
Rain ushers in Central Standard Time, don't forget to turn your clocks back

By Adam Del Rosso

MINNEAPOLIS — Daylight Savings Time comes to an end, as some much needed rain moves in through the state Saturday night.

Be sure to turn clocks back an hour as we return to Central Standard Time. 

Areas near Arrowhead saw some rain early Saturday morning, while the rest of the state started the weekend dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm even more into the upper 50s this afternoon.

Cloud coverage will increase this evening ahead of another system bringing rain Saturday night into Sunday, along with some wind. Projections show that guests could get up to 30 miles per hour.  

Showers look to be off and on Sunday and become more widespread Monday before tapering off in the evening. 0.50"-1.00" of rain is expected across the entire area with isolated spots possibly seeing more

Warmth peaks Monday with highs near 60 after spending most of Sunday in the mid-upper 40s.

More rain may be in store for Election Day, especially across southeast Minnesota, but the rest of next week seems quieter and more seasonable with highs near 50.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

