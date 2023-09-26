Rain transforms Minnehaha Falls from trickle to raging waterfall

MINNEAPOLIS — The wet weekend ran into the work week as some communities across the state saw several inches of rain. It made for a messy morning and evening commute Monday, with water covering some highways and roads.

"You know, it's all or nothing!" David Hanson said.

Hanson was among the few people at the Fish Lake off-leash area in Maple Grove. He brought his 7-month-old dog Dash to the park to play.

"He was outside for 20 minutes before we came over here, so I thought well if you want to be out in the rain we'll go out in the rain!" Hanson said.

From Saturday afternoon to Monday afternoon, Victoria, Minnesota picked up more than five inches of rain. Chanhassen and Long Lake received around four inches and Edina and Ramsey saw well above three inches. That doesn't take into account the hours of steady rain that fell afterward.

In Minneapolis, Minnehaha Falls was reduced to a trickle just a few weeks ago. By Monday evening, the raging waterfall was back as well as onlookers who came to capture the beauty.

Minnehaha Falls following weekend rains. WCCO

"I had a family member here a couple weeks ago and it was a trickle, so as soon as we got three inches of rain I ran out here. I'm taking pics and sending it to him, this is what you missed! This is why it's so loved!" Richfield resident Margaret Delong said.

The rain certainly helped the state's drought conditions. The extent won't be known until the state releases the next drought report on Thursday.