Radio controlled boats hit the water in Edina

EDINA, Minn. -- On Sunday, dozens of radio controlled boats powered by batteries or sales hit the water in Edina.

"A sailboat on the south pond, it's serene and it's picturesque," said John Bertelsen.

Sailboats at Centennial Lakes Park have a capacity of zero.

"The set of the boat with the sails and everything, and technique, reading the winds and all that kind of business is exactly the same as a full size boat," said Bertelsen.

The Edina Model Yacht Club launched their annual parade of boats. Bertelsen has been around from the start in 1992.

"There are people we don't see on the water, they just enjoy building them. Some people just want to come out here and run 'em," said Bertelsen. "Coming out to enjoy the park, interact with the people, to have fun with the kids, it's a riot."

This weekend's event is the best chance to see a bunch of boats. But you can catch them throughout the season, too.

"One time some of the guys came out of there and told us how much they enjoyed watching the boats, and they bet on them," said Bertelsen. "They were betting on them and watching out the windows."

Picking up RC sailboats as a hobby might be cheaper than you think; a beginner boat costs under $300.