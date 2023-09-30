Rachel Grev hits major milestone in volleyball coaching career

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The volleyball coach at St. Croix Lutheran Academy High School is in her 25th season with the Crusaders and just hit a major milestone in her career.

On Sept. 23, Head Coach Rachel Grev celebrated her 500th win, and the big achievement snuck up on her.

"You don't really realize it because if you're doing something you love to do, it just comes naturally," said Rachel Grev.

Commanding the court is where Coach Rachel Grev shines.

"You're going to work hard and that you're going to be challenged," said Rachel Grev.

She helps these players grow to their full potential on the court and off of it.

"Learning the lessons that you get from the wins and the losses can definitely impact how you handle things when you're done playing volleyball," said Rachel Grev.

Coach Rachel Grev didn't get her 500 wins all alone. She had her assistant coaches by her side, which include her husband, Ryan, and a former player, Kelsey Kowitz.

"I do a lot of filming and analyzing and coming up with drills, and then she orchestrates the whole thing," said Ryan Grev.

Kowitz returned to her roots to help lead. She was part of the 2012 Crusaders volleyball team, which was the first team to make it to the MSHSL state tournament.

"Taking the 2012 team to the state tournament was a pretty nice highlight because my daughter was on the team as well, so that was kind of neat, that was a really special group of young women that we had," Rachel Grev said.

As for setting her sights on the future, she's not stopping anytime soon.

"As long as I still love what I'm doing, I'm going to keep doing it," Rachel Grev said.