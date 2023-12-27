PWHL Minnesota announces head coaching change days before team's inaugural season begins

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's new pro women's hockey team has a new coach just days before its inaugural season kicks off.

On Wednesday, Professional Women's Hockey League Minnesota announced that Charlie Burggraf decided to step away from the team.

"My family and I have decided that stepping away from the head coaching position at Team Minnesota is the right move for us at this time," Burggraf said. "I wish both the PWHL, and especially Team Minnesota, great success."

Ken Klee will replace Burggraf as the new coach. Klee, a former NHL defenseman, coached the U.S. Women's National Team to gold medals in 2015 and 2016 at the International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships.

"The hockey energy in Minnesota is just fantastic, and I'm delighted to be part of it," Klee said. "This position provides a terrific opportunity to coach outstanding players who represent the top level of professionalism, and to connect with a first-rate hockey community. I can't wait to get started."

PWHL Minnesota's inaugural season begins next Wednesday in Boston. The home opener at Xcel Energy Center is set for Saturday, Jan. 6.