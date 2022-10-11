Watch CBS News
Crime

Pulling out all the stops: Man shoots at stop sign repeatedly before driving away

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 11, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 11, 2022 01:44

LITTLE FALLS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in Morrison County are on the lookout for a man they say shot a stop sign multiple times Monday evening.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a man shooting at a stop sign at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in Little Falls Township around 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the man was standing in front of his car, shooting a black pistol at the stop sign before he got into a black SUV and headed westbound on Iris Road toward Highway 10. 

thumbnail-image001.png
The suspect vehicle is described as four-door black SUV with the numbers "172" written in dust on the back window. Morrison County Sheriff's Office

Witnesses also noted that the numbers "172" appeared to be written in dust on the SUV's back window.

Deputies say the suspect is a white man in his mid-40s, approximately 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and was wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the MCSO at 320-632-9233.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.