Public works employees struggle to keep up with trimming trees, fixing potholes as they focus on clearing snow

Where will all the snow go?

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- Another day, another snowfall, and another pile. That's the reality - and burden - for many residents and public works crews in the metro.

Residents in Lakeville say the snow is getting to be a bit much.

For Christine Roy, she's been clearing driveways and sidewalks, over and over again.

"The end of our driveway is like over what we can see over. It's very high," she said.

According to the National Weather Service, it's been 100 straight days with at least one inch of snow on the ground in the Twin Cities. In another month it'll be a new record.

To date, we're at a little over 75 inches of snow, but with another few days of consistent snow, we'll add to that total.

Lakeville's Public Works Director Paul Oehme says he's never seen the snow dump site get so big.

"We have 24 dump trucks, we have 24 routes that we use," said Oehme.

The more time public works is dealing with the snow, officials say they have less time to fix potholes or trim trees, another important job when it comes to improving those sight lines for safe driving.