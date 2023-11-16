Update: Pro-Palestinian protesters block westbound Bay Bridge for hours; dozens arrested, traffic resuming

Protesters block all westbound lanes of Bay Bridge - 9 a.m. update Protesters block all westbound lanes of Bay Bridge - 9 a.m. update 04:34

Pro-Palestinian protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge during the Thursday morning commute.

The California Highway Patrol said the protesters blocked the westbound lanes on the bridge's eastern span just before Treasure Island shortly before 8 a.m. Two lanes were re-opened shortly after 10 a.m.

All lanes of westbound I-80 east of Treasure Island on the Bay Bridge are blocked by protesters. CHP on scene. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/BOQXCAuVhK — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 16, 2023

Some of the protesters chained themselves together on the roadway. Images showed their protesters' arms locked together through the open windows of several stopped vehicles.

🚨Thousands of Pro-Palestine protesters shut down Bay Bridge during commute hours, demanding a ceasefire in Gaza while Joe Biden & Xi Jinping are here in San Francisco, Is this the Insurrection? pic.twitter.com/H4YfbTUUxY — Sociat USA 🇺🇸 (@SociatUSA) November 16, 2023

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC) said on social media that the action by about 200 protesters was to highlight what it called a genocide happening in Gaza while President Joe Biden was hosting cocktail parties in San Francisco.

The group unfurled a banner reading, "Biden Harris: Ceasefire Now" across the lanes while others held a banner reading "No to US military aid to Israel. Still other protesters held a "die-in" on the roadway, covering their bodies in white sheets and placards that read "11,000 dead."

It appeared eastbound traffic on the bridge out of San Francisco was also being impacted by the protest action, both due to drivers slowing to look at the activity on the westbound side and periodic closures by the CHP.

As of 9:30 a.m., a CHP spokesman said protesters were being arrested and officers were working to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

"It's gonna take a little while. However, we're not going to be blocking all the lanes so we're hoping we can reopen at least one or two lanes in the meantime so that traffic can start flowing," said CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.

At a press conference on the bridge a short time later, the CHP said 50 people were arrested and at least 15 cars removed from the bridge. Some 250 police and CHP officers were mobilized to the protest. As many as 50 more protesters could be arrested following a review of videos of active participants in the protest, the CHP said.

A number of protesters were being found in vehicles hundreds of yards behind where the main protest was staged which was slowing the process of clearing the scene, CHP said. So far, protesters were being taken into custody peacefully and not were actively combative with law enforcement.

Protesters under arrest were being loaded onto San Francisco Sheriff's Department buses to be removed from the bridge that were just leaving the scene as of 10:15 a.m.

Authorities noted that many of the abandoned cars involved in the protest that were being towed had no keys to be driven off the span because protesters had thrown ignition keys over the side of the bridge.

Shortly before 10 a.m., motorcycles were allowed to drive past the scene of the protest on the right shoulder, with some riders saying they had already been stopped in traffic for two hours. Soon after, some cars were beginning to get past the protest on the shoulder as well and authorities were able to open two lanes shortly after that.

Motorists at the Bay Bridge toll plaza in the metering lights area were being allowed to turn around to get out of the backup into eastbound traffic. Some vehicles that were on the span were also being instructed to drive in the opposite direction of traffic along the right shoulder to exit the bridge near the toll plaza.

Other motorists stuck on the bridge were seen taking advantage of not going anywhere to enjoy the view from the eastern span.

The #BayBridge remains closed in the westbound direction due to a protest. Traffic is a parking lot on the bridge and you can see a lot of people are out of their cars waiting for things to change. Eastbound traffic is stacked up through #SanFrancisco. #KCBSTraffic Photo:… pic.twitter.com/LwC6z6zXhh — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) November 16, 2023

A similar protest happened Thursday morning in Boston. Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour, stopping traffic for more than two hours.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.