Watch CBS News
Local News

"Project Peace" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen
"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen 00:55

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter is announcing a new investment into something called "Project Peace."

Carter says it's a program that will work to stop crimes before they happen.

"We know that a complex comprehensive public safety also requires coordinated and proactive investments in interventions to reduce the likelihood that something dangerous will happen in the first place," Carter said. "That's why we're so intentional … investing in the wellbeing of our residents making them less likely to either commit or fall victim to a crime."

The money for Project Peace will come from the American Rescue Plan.

The mayor made the announcement with the support of Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Millions of dollars will be used on programs to improve neighborhood safety, hire police officers, expand park and rec opportunities and make driving and walking in St. Paul safer.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.