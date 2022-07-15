"Project Peace" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

"Peace Project" announced in St. Paul with aim to stop crimes before they happen

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- In St. Paul, Mayor Melvin Carter is announcing a new investment into something called "Project Peace."

Carter says it's a program that will work to stop crimes before they happen.

"We know that a complex comprehensive public safety also requires coordinated and proactive investments in interventions to reduce the likelihood that something dangerous will happen in the first place," Carter said. "That's why we're so intentional … investing in the wellbeing of our residents making them less likely to either commit or fall victim to a crime."

The money for Project Peace will come from the American Rescue Plan.

The mayor made the announcement with the support of Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Millions of dollars will be used on programs to improve neighborhood safety, hire police officers, expand park and rec opportunities and make driving and walking in St. Paul safer.