Pro golfer catches 50-inch Northern Pike on 12th hole of U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Usually, golfers are looking for birdies and eagles. One of the pros this week in Wisconsin was after fish, and he caught a big one.

At the U.S Senior Open, golfer Rusty Strawn thought he would try fishing at the pond on one of the holes. According to CBS affiliate WSAW, SentryWorld lets people fish the pond on the 12th hole.

It didn't take long and he reeled in a Northern Pike. It was estimated to be up to 50 inches long.

2022 #USSeniorAm champ Rusty Strawn with the catch of the evening! 🎣



Only a select few are welcome to fish the course at @SentryWorld. Tonight and tomorrow, that includes players and caddies! #USSeniorOpen pic.twitter.com/ZpLzp5QFcM — USGA (@USGA) June 28, 2023

"I went over there, I didn't have any tackle. Rod and reel. No lures. Went over there and one of the guides over there said, 'Hey just take this.' I took a little plastic worm and took it out there and on the third cast. I'd never caught a Northern Pike that size, or at all," Strawn said.

Rusty is an avid outdoorsman, and as it turns out, a pretty good golfer to boot.