2 people, 1 dog killed in central Minnesota house explosion
PRINCETON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed in a home explosion in central Minnesota Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The call for the explosion came in just before 4 a.m., according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.
The blast occurred on the 8200 block of 52nd Street in Princeton Township. Two people renting the home — a 60-year-old man and 61-year-old woman — were killed, according to the sheriff's office, along with their dog.
The cause of the blast is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal.
WCCO spoke with a nearby resident who said they heard a loud explosion. Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene.
Princeton is located about 55 miles north of Minneapolis.
