2 people, 1 dog killed in central Minnesota house explosion

PRINCETON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Two people were killed in a home explosion in central Minnesota Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The call for the explosion came in just before 4 a.m., according to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office.

The blast occurred on the 8200 block of 52nd Street in Princeton Township. Two people renting the home — a 60-year-old man and 61-year-old woman — were killed, according to the sheriff's office, along with their dog.

Here is what is left of the home, as seen from the air: https://t.co/VMsTbD8tWU pic.twitter.com/QHcmqZQaab — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) May 7, 2024

The cause of the blast is being investigated by the sheriff's office and the State Fire Marshal.

WCCO spoke with a nearby resident who said they heard a loud explosion. Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

Princeton is located about 55 miles north of Minneapolis.

