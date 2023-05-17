Prince Harry, Meghan paparazzi chase through NYC recalls tragic death of Princess Diana, Mayor Eric Adams says
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams blasted the photographers who chased Britain's Prince Harry, wife Meghan and her mother through the streets of New York City on Tuesday night as "reckless and irresponsible."
The incident happened after the couple left an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.
Adams said the description of the incident provided by Harry and Meghan's office recalls the circumstances of the 1997 death of the prince's mother, Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed while being chased by paparazzi in Paris.
"And I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died. And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well," Adams said. "So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."
Here is the full statement from Harry and Meghan's office:
Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.
This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety.
Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.
