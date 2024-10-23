Presidential election will come down to battleground states, Minnesota political experts agree

MINNEAPOLIS — Political analysts agree that the 2024 election will likely come down to the wire.

"This race in each and every battleground state in our estimates could go either way," said Anthony Salvanto, CBS News' executive director of elections and surveys. "What we are looking at now are two campaigns that are no longer sleeping. They are sprinting state to state trying to turn out as many voters as they can."

University of Minnesota professor Larry Jacobs said both campaigns are doing all they can to churn out more voters, especially in battleground states.

"Sleepless nights for the candidates and campaigns," Jacobs said. "They are just working around the clock."

Hamline University professor David Schultz thinks the election will come down to young voters, but he's unsure if the polls are reaching young voters since that group tends to be harder to contact.

"I think the election comes down to what people under the age of 30 are going to do," Schultz said. "Oftentimes they have not voted in the past, they don't show up with pollsters in terms of likely voters. To me, I think the polls are undercounting young people."

University of Wisconsin - La Crosse professor Anthony Chergosky says western Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention, both in national and local races.

"It feels like western Wisconsin is right in the center of the action," Chergosky said.

And all the analysts agree: the swing states hold the keys to the White House.