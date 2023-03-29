President Joe Biden to visit Minneapolis next week

Biden co-hosts second democracy summit President Biden co-hosts democracy summit, pushes Congress to take action on gun violence 05:45

MINNEAPOLIS -- President Joe Biden is coming to Minneapolis next week as part of his Investing in America tour, his administration announced Wednesday evening.

The White House says Biden will travel to the Minneapolis area on April 3 to discuss how his economic agenda has led to strong job growth.

Companies have committed to invest over $2 billion in Minnesota since Biden took office in 2021, the White House says. It also cites Minnesota's low unemployment rate and record high numbers of new business applications as another sign of the administration's success in the state.

No additional details about the president's trip to Minnesota have been released yet.