President Biden brings "Investing in America" tour to Fridley business Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Twin Cities Monday, visiting a business the White House says will be key in the future of green energy.

The president plans to visit Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley. They make devices that help produce clean hydrogen for a greener economy.

It's part of his "Investing in America" tour. President Biden is expected to speak around noon. During his remarks, he's expected to talk about how his Investing in America agenda has lead to an innovation and clean energy boom.

Biden landed at MSP Airport on Air Force One around 12:30 p.m. He was welcomed at the airport by Gov. Tim Walz, senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and others.

Biden's administration said since he took office, companies have invested more than $2 billion across Minnesota. The investments include Xcel Energy's $575 million plans to build the largest solar farm in Minnesota and Bobcat's plans to build a new construction equipment assembly plant outside of Minneapolis, bringing on 100 new employees..

The president's visit also coincides with a big announcement from Cummins, as the company prepares to make a large investment to its facilities across the country as a commitment to green energy.

Cummins is set to announce it is investing over $1 billion at its sites in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to upgrade those facilities so they can manufacture low- to zero-carbon engines that will be used in its trucks across the country.

The company says more than half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use Cummins engines.

Cummins adds the investment is intended to keep the thousands of current engineering and manufacturing jobs and support hundreds of new jobs.

WCCO will deliver live coverage of the landing of Air Force One and President Biden's remarks in Fridley.