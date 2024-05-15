Prescribed burn in northern Minnesota gets out of control
DULUTH, Minn. — Crews are busy battling a prescribed burn that got out of control near Minnesota's North Shore on Wednesday.
The Superior National Forest declared a wildfire in the Tofte Ranger District around 1 p.m. after spotting the fire had spread beyond the planned burn area.
Firefighters are attacking the flames by ground and by air, and using a drone to figure out the extent of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.