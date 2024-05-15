Watch CBS News
Prescribed burn in northern Minnesota gets out of control

By WCCO Staff

DULUTH, Minn. Crews are busy battling a prescribed burn that got out of control near Minnesota's North Shore on Wednesday.

The Superior National Forest declared a wildfire in the Tofte Ranger District around 1 p.m. after spotting the fire had spread beyond the planned burn area.

Firefighters are attacking the flames by ground and by air, and using a drone to figure out the extent of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

First published on May 15, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

