Prescribed burn in northern Minnesota gets out of control

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 15, 2024

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 15, 2024

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of May 15, 2024

DULUTH, Minn. — Crews are busy battling a prescribed burn that got out of control near Minnesota's North Shore on Wednesday.

The Superior National Forest declared a wildfire in the Tofte Ranger District around 1 p.m. after spotting the fire had spread beyond the planned burn area.

U.S. Forest Service

Firefighters are attacking the flames by ground and by air, and using a drone to figure out the extent of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.