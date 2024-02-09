Watch CBS News
Local News

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake hits near Malibu

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck about eight miles northwest of Malibu on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

screen-shot-2024-02-09-at-1-58-17-pm.png
Map of the earthquake's epicenter.  United States Geological Survey

The earthquake was reported at 1:47 p.m., the USGS' website said. It occurred at a geological depth of 13.9 kilometers, or nearly 9 miles. 

It was followed by at least three aftershocks, which occurred at magnitudes of 3.0, 2.7 and 2.6, the USGS noted. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that there is no threat of a tsunami. 

People reported feeling the shake as far as the southern Inland Empire via the website's "Felt Report," which allows users to report when they feel a specific earthquake. 

No injuries or considerable damage have yet been reported. 

The local earthquake came just hours after a larger 5.7 magnitude shaker hit near the Big Island of Hawaii. 

More to come. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 3:51 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.